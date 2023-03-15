MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,010 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,923.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 132,959 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.6% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 18,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,403.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,943.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 211,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,494.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

