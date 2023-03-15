MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,996.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,151.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,500.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 158,190 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,273 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 18,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.