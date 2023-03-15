Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded at TD Cowen

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Moderna Stock Up 2.3 %

MRNA opened at $151.28 on Monday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,337 shares of company stock worth $88,716,632. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Moderna by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after acquiring an additional 847,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

