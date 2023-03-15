Morgan Stanley Lowers Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target to GBX 115

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deliveroo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

