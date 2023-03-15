Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $111.50

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$111.50 and traded as low as C$107.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$107.90, with a volume of 1,225 shares.

Morguard Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.50.

Morguard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

Further Reading

