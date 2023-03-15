MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI Trading Up 3.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

NYSE MSCI opened at $548.25 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.34. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

