MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stake Lessened by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,037 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $19,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

