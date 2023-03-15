Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.37

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.37 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.27). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 22.30 ($0.27), with a volume of 1,138,160 shares trading hands.

Nanoco Group Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards purchased 72,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £20,363.56 ($24,818.48). Insiders own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

