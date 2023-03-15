National Bank Financial Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.95. The firm has a market cap of C$27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.