National Bank Financial Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$60.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.95. The firm has a market cap of C$27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

