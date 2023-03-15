Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.24

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $17.70. Nayax shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 976 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

