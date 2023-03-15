Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $19.24

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $17.70. Nayax shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 976 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nayax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Nayax Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nayax (NYAX)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.