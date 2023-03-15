NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,388,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $26,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 61.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.67. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

