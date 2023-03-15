Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.62

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.62 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.24). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 207,162 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.58) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The stock has a market cap of £159.25 million, a PE ratio of 4,975.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.
