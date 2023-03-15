Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Cut by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $294.94 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.31 and a 200-day moving average of $291.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

