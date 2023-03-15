News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in News were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in News by 415.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of News by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.34. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

