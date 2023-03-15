NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) PT Lowered to $12.00

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.22% from the company’s current price.

NextDecade Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NextDecade by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.