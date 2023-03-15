NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.69

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.69 and last traded at $61.84, with a volume of 188319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NEP shares. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

