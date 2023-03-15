NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.54.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $119.00 on Monday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

