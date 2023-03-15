Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s previous close.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nikola Price Performance

NKLA opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. Nikola has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nikola

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $158,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $885,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

