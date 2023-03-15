NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.16

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as low as $7.91. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 54,399 shares changing hands.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

