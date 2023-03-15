Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 869,237 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
