Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 869,237 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 99,796 shares during the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

