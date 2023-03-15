Northern Electric (LON:NTEA) Trading Down 0.8%

Northern Electric PLC (LON:NTEA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.44). Approximately 24,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 18,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.45).
Northern Electric Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 124.93.
Northern Electric Company Profile
Northern Electric PLC’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
