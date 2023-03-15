Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

