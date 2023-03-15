Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.92.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $400,596.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,163,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

