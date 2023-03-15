Oaktree Specialty Lending’s (OCSL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.75 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group set a $22.50 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

OCSL opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

