Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.82

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.82 and traded as high as $51.51. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 128,064 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market cap of $561.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

In other Olympic Steel news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,251,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

