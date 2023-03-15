Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

