Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $307,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 39,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

