ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $27.00 at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONON. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Williams Trading lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. ON has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ON by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in ON by 28.6% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.