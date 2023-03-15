Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.50

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.70). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares.
Ophir Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £407.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.
Ophir Energy Company Profile
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
