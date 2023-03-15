Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) PT Raised to $37.00 at Oppenheimer

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Orchard Therapeutics Trading Up 8.7 %
NASDAQ ORTX opened at $5.38 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $68.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.88.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
