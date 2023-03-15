Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) PT Raised to $37.00 at Oppenheimer

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $5.38 on Monday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $68.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 164,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64,853 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 91,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 549,151 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

