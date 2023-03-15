Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

