Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.
Owl Rock Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.95.
Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.
