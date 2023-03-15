PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner bought 13,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

