PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $15.21. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 16,724,825 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 33.8 %

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.