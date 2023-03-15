Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.48

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $6.32. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 10,603 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $114.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

