Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $108.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.88.

Insider Activity

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

