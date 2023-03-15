PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance
Shares of PFLT stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.64. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 286.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.
