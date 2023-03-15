Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP James E. Dillard III Sells 9,000 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Perrigo Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE PRGO opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,147,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
