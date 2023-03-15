Peter Kempen Sells 3,611 Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Rating) insider Peter Kempen sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$61.24 ($40.83), for a total transaction of A$221,152.08 ($147,434.72).

Peter Kempen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Peter Kempen sold 15,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$62.18 ($41.45), for a total transaction of A$932,715.00 ($621,810.00).

On Friday, March 10th, Peter Kempen sold 10,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$61.19 ($40.79), for a total transaction of A$611,920.00 ($407,946.67).

Pro Medicus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Pro Medicus Increases Dividend

About Pro Medicus

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Pro Medicus’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

(Get Rating)

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Further Reading

