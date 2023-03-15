Peter Kempen Sells 3,611 Shares of Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Stock

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Rating) insider Peter Kempen sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$61.24 ($40.83), for a total transaction of A$221,152.08 ($147,434.72).
Peter Kempen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Peter Kempen sold 15,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$62.18 ($41.45), for a total transaction of A$932,715.00 ($621,810.00).
- On Friday, March 10th, Peter Kempen sold 10,000 shares of Pro Medicus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$61.19 ($40.79), for a total transaction of A$611,920.00 ($407,946.67).
The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.
