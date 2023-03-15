Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 194.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $298.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,289 shares of company stock worth $77,329. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 570,729 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,684,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $701,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

