Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

