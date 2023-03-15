Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 655 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 655 ($7.98) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($9.99) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 720 ($8.78) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Phoenix Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $720.71.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

