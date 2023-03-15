Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLRX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.
Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.44. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
