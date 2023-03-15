PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.80

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.80 and traded as low as C$3.22. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 22,617 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.80. The stock has a market cap of C$330.79 million, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

