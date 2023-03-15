PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

PostRock Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. PostRock Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
PostRock Energy Trading Down 100.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
PostRock Energy Company Profile
PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin.
