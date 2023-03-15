Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE POW opened at C$35.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 123.81 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$29.76 and a 1 year high of C$39.71.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.29.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.