Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.87

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.87 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.50). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,259,204 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.87. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

