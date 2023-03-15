Premium Brands (PBH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE:PBH opened at C$92.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$110.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.67.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

