ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $27,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

