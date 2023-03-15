ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $27.33

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.33, but opened at $25.37. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 2,261,667 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 105.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

