Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.89

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 244138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 96,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

